Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

School principals spent Covid ‘treat yourself’ wellbeing money on a wide range of activities and things

Derek Cheng
By
5 mins to read
Associate Education Minister David Seymour and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announce the Government’s plan to tackle truancy. Video / Mark Mitchell

A school pet, a social dinner and a Bluetooth speaker are some of the ways school principals spent a $6.3 million fund to support their wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost all of the May

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics