Media Insider: New Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith speaks; Scotty Stevenson’s new radio show; A lifeline for top newspaper that closed last week

Shayne Currie
By
14 mins to read
New Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith; Broadcaster Scotty Stevenson. Photos / Mark Mitchell, Jason Oxenham.

First interview: Paul Goldsmith outlines how he plans to tackle his new media portfolio - and the priorities; Scotty Stevenson moves into a prime breakfast radio role; A political figure is linked to a last-minute

