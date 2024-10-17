The political party wants Peters, the New Zealand First leader and deputy Prime Minister, censured and forced to make a public apology. It also wants Speaker Gerry Brownlee to make it clear that “bigotry will not be given a platform in the House”.
“This is not just about one comment – it’s about defending the dignity of our language, our culture, and our tamariki against those who seek to diminish them.”
Prime repeatedly interjected during an answer from Stanford, which appeared to lead Peters to stand and say: “Would students at te reo Māori lessons learn more if they kept their mouth shut while the teacher was talking?”
While Peters’ question seemed to be intended as a comment on Prime’s interjections, Te Pāti Māori’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi appeared to take offence, questioning how young Māori students may feel about the remark.
After Brownlee suggested Peters and Waititi take their argument outside, both yelled to each other that they “wouldn’t last five seconds”. Peters also claimed Waititi would be left “limping”.
“There was some quite, what I thought, unparliamentary language, referring to members opposite to him, calling them quote, ‘sick idiots’. I think that is pretty, like, disgusting and I just want to raise with you what I think is the deputy Prime Minister’s lowering of standards in this House.”
Peters responded by saying someone raising a point of order should “get the facts right first”.
“Don’t get up and say what someone didn’t say. Go and listen to the parliamentary record and the member will know for the umpteenth time he is not understanding of how this House is properly run.”
