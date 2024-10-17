New Zealand First leader Winston Peters in the House.

Prime repeatedly interjected during an answer from Stanford, which appeared to lead Peters to stand and say: “Would students at te reo Māori lessons learn more if they kept their mouth shut while the teacher was talking?”

While Peters’ question seemed to be intended as a comment on Prime’s interjections, Te Pāti Māori’s Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi appeared to take offence, questioning how young Māori students may feel about the remark.

After Brownlee suggested Peters and Waititi take their argument outside, both yelled to each other that they “wouldn’t last five seconds”. Peters also claimed Waititi would be left “limping”.

The deputy Prime Minister has since said Te Pāti Māori’s behaviour had been “pathetic”, “cowardly”, and “preposterous”.

On Friday morning, Te Pāti Māori shared a letter it said it had written to the Speaker about the incident, demanding “swift and uncompromising action” in the wake of Peters’ “abhorrent outburst”.

The party said the Speaker should “uphold the standards of Parliament and ensure it does not become a cesspit for racism and abuse”.

“To allow Peters’ remarks to go unpunished is to endorse hate speech and spit in the face of the values of respect, inclusivity, and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

The party is calling on other New Zealanders to endorse the letter by signing it online.

The Speaker’s office said he didn’t reply to procedural matters prior to reporting to the House.

Peters has recently lamented what he’s called the lowering of standards in Parliament.

In September, Peters said Parliament was in a “state of decay” and took issue last month with a general debate contribution from Te Pāti Māori’s Tākuta Ferris that Peters believed suggested other MPs were “liars”. Ferris’ denial of that has led the issue to go before Parliament’s powerful Privileges Committee.

On Thursday, Peters faced claims he was being unparliamentary when he said MPs shouldn’t “shout out like a sick idiot”. He said that was appropriate as he had used a simile that wasn’t directed at anyone in particular.

The Greens’ musterer Ricardo Menéndez March wasn’t happy with Peters’ choice of language.

“There was some quite, what I thought, unparliamentary language, referring to members opposite to him, calling them quote, ‘sick idiots’. I think that is pretty, like, disgusting and I just want to raise with you what I think is the deputy Prime Minister’s lowering of standards in this House.”

Peters responded by saying someone raising a point of order should “get the facts right first”.

“Don’t get up and say what someone didn’t say. Go and listen to the parliamentary record and the member will know for the umpteenth time he is not understanding of how this House is properly run.”

