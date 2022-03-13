Annual inflation has hit a three-decade high at 5.9 percent. Video / NZ Herald

The Government heads into the last week of the Parliamentary sitting block with growing calls for it to tackle the cost-of-living crisis - a crisis it currently will not acknowledge exists.

National has urged the Government to adjust tax thresholds and scrap the 10c a litre Auckland Regional Fuel tax, while Act wants the Government to return a dividend of about $187 per person gathered by the Emissions Trading Scheme - money the Government has pledged to put into climate-change fighting initiatives in the coming budget.

Act leader David Seymour said that "at a time like this, we should return carbon tax revenue to those struggling with high prices".

"Act knows Kiwis are struggling, not just with a cost-of-living crisis, but a tax crisis too," he said.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has seen the price of fuel skyrocket to over $3 a litre in some places, and the AA fears it may go even higher, potentially hitting $4 a litre.

So far National has held off calling for other fuel taxes to be cut, and kept to its long-standing criticism of the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax.

About 70c of every litre of petrol sold is collected by the Government to go to Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency, which uses the money to pay for maintaining roads, building new roads, and subsidising public transport.

The Government is considering measures to alleviate the burden of the cost of living spike on households, but it is not clear what measures it would consider, or when they would be implemented.

Ireland recently announced a temporary relaxation of its fuel taxes. New Zealand has recently experimented with relaxing fuel taxes as a source of transport funding. The Government bailed out Waka Kotahi after its fuel tax and road user charge funding took a massive hit as a result of pandemic lockdowns.

Hi Rev - yes that is right. The below shows what has happened to Brent Crude prices. To your earlier point, yes we are considering carefully what we can do, focussing on low-middle income earners who are feeling this pressure. pic.twitter.com/9lLulhkAd4 — Michael Wood (@michaelwoodnz) March 11, 2022

Transport Minister Michael Wood took to Twitter last week to say the Government was "considering carefully" what it could do.

"[Y]es we are considering carefully what we can do, focusing on low-middle income earners who are feeling this pressure," Wood said.

Meanwhile, this week in Parliament will likely see a return of the National Party goading Labour into admitting there is, to use National's phraseology, a "cost-of-living crisis".

Ministers last week declined to use the term "crisis" but did not deny that costs were rising sharply, putting pressure on households.

On Parliament's last sitting day, last Thursday, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said he accepted there were rising pressures on households.

"I accept that there is considerable pressure on family and household budgets at the moment as a result of the inflation that we are seeing. We also know that Māori are overrepresented in lower-income households in New Zealand and that is one of the reasons why we stand proudly by our record of supporting Māori whānau because we have consistently lifted the rates of income support, we have lifted the minimum wage, and we are increasing the family tax credit," Robertson said.

He added that these policies would "provide significant money in the pockets of families," than National's tax cut plan, which he said could deliver as little as "$2.15 per week" to struggling earners.

Data from Stats NZ showed that households are experiencing the highest increase to their costs in at least a decade.

High-expenditure households were hit hardest, with a 5.4 per cent increase in the year to December 2021, Māori were hit next hardest, with costs going up 5.3 per cent in the year.

Beneficiary households saw costs go up 4.8 per cent.