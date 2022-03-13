Voyager 2021 media awards
Inflation Nation: Rising food prices to add extra $50 to Kiwi households' weekly grocery bill

6 minutes to read
"Tough year for households": Annual food prices have hit a 10-year high - and are expected to rise further throughout the year on a wide range of items. Photo / Getty Images

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

Food and grocery prices are at record highs and they're set to climb even higher.

Analysts and forecasters say food prices will peak around mid-year, before returning to current 10-year high rates by the end

