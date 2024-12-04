Deputy secretary of corporate services, finance and enablement Richard Griffiths said the decision was not a reflection on the value of staff work but was “made in recognition of the current fiscal environment”.
Workers at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development are also going without this Christmas.
Customs is not arranging or funding a party but said teams could choose to organise their own get-togethers if they wish to.
For Crown Law staff, they can to pay to attend their BYO Christmas do.
The Ministry of Justice and Ministry for Ethnic Communities have budgeted $15 per person – but that can’t be spent on alcohol.
It’s the same story at the Ministry for Primary Industries, which reduced its per-person funding last year down to $20 per head.
“Any spending must be properly receipted and none of the subsidy can be spent on alcohol,” MPI’s director of people and capability Kaye Ryan said.
Teams within the Ministry for the Environment have been given a $20 per person allowance for “kai or an activity”, but not alcohol.
No alcoholic drinks are being funded as part of celebrations at Aroturuki Tamariki, the Independent Children’s Monitor. The agency has budgeted $20 a person, with some staff opting to bring along homemade food to share, or drinks.
The $20 per person allocation is also in place at the Education Review Office, for the purchase of food and non-alcoholic drinks.
Corrections is spending up to $25 a head for food and non-alcoholic drinks as each site and manager puts on their own individual party.
“Some prison sites put on an end-of-year barbecue for staff at the site,” Corrections said in a statement.
Function expenditure must be approved by a senior leader, and the function must be documented with expenditure and attendee names.
The Department of Conservation is taking the KiwiRail approach, with a barbecue. Deputy director-general of organisational support Mike Tully said “like we do every year, DOC will take a practical, low-key approach to Christmas functions”.
“We tend to hold BBQs at DOC offices, allowing up to $20 per staff member attending for food and non-alcoholic drinks,” Tully said. He confirmed each office was responsible for planning their own function, with some teams organising parties at their own cost.
Agency spending has been under scrutiny this year with a directive to drive more value from taxpayer money and divert spending to front-line services.
