Upon entering the room where the bilateral was being hosted (and where Modi was sitting patiently waiting), Luxon said, “Nice to meet you, thank you for making time for us today.

“We really appreciate, it is lovely to meet you in person. Thank you so much,” he said before taking a photo shaking Modi’s hand.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and India's Narendra Modi meet for the first time on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Laos. Photo / Jamie Ensor.

In his opening comments captured by media, Modi expressed his pleasure at finally meeting Luxon in person.

“This is our first in-person meeting, so I am very happy to see you. We spoke to each other in July on the phone, this was after [the Indian] elections. But I am very happy to have this opportunity of seeing you today and discussing some important issues.”

A statement released by the Indian Government following the bilateral said a number of topics, like trade, investment, security, renewable energy, education, agri-tech, sports, tourism, space and people-to-people ties, were discussed.

“[The Prime Ministers] noted that frequent high-level contacts have imparted a strong momentum to bilateral relations. In this context, they recalled the recent visit of the President of India to New Zealand, which was a huge success.

“The Prime Ministers renewed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora and reiterated their commitment to take the India-New Zealand relationship to greater heights.

“Prime Minister [Modi] extended an invitation to Prime Minister Luxon to visit India on mutually convenient dates, which he accepted.”

At a media standup earlier on Thursday, Luxon said he would be focused on building a strong rapport with Modi and dampened down any expectations that the meeting may kickstart any Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

“There’ll be a range of topics to discuss and there’ll be areas of disagreement and real challenge. But the point is, first and foremost, I want the relationship in place, which is what we’ve been working hard at over the last 10 months.

“Once we have a foundation of a relationship, then we can start to progress the more transactional conversations around trade and also around security.”

During last year’s election campaign, Luxon promised to secure a deal this term. That has been called a highly ambitious goal given India’s protectionist stance on agriculture and that the last round of formal negotiations were held nearly 10 years ago.

