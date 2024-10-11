Luxon received an invitation from Modi to visit during his bilateral with the Indian PM.
The Prime Minister initially wanted to travel to India this year – a pledge he made on the election campaign – but timing issues, including a large number of international events over the coming months, got in the way.
“This is our first in-person meeting, so I am very happy to see you. We spoke to each other in July on the phone, this was after [the Indian] elections. But I am very happy to have this opportunity of seeing you today and discussing some important issues.”
A statement released by the Indian Government following the bilateral said a number of topics, like trade, investment, security, renewable energy, education, agri-tech, sports, tourism, space and people-to-people ties, were discussed.
“[The Prime Ministers] noted that frequent high-level contacts have imparted a strong momentum to bilateral relations. In this context, they recalled the recent visit of the President of India to New Zealand, which was a huge success.
“The Prime Ministers renewed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in multilateral fora and reiterated their commitment to take the India-New Zealand relationship to greater heights.
“Prime Minister [Modi] extended an invitation to Prime Minister Luxon to visit India on mutually convenient dates, which he accepted.”
At a media standup earlier on Thursday, Luxon said he would be focused on building a strong rapport with Modi and dampened down any expectations that the meeting may kickstart any Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.
“There’ll be a range of topics to discuss and there’ll be areas of disagreement and real challenge. But the point is, first and foremost, I want the relationship in place, which is what we’ve been working hard at over the last 10 months.
“Once we have a foundation of a relationship, then we can start to progress the more transactional conversations around trade and also around security.”
During last year’s election campaign, Luxon promised to secure a deal this term. That has been called a highly ambitious goal given India’s protectionist stance on agriculture and that the last round of formal negotiations were held nearly 10 years ago.
