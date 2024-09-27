On job losses in regional New Zealand, the Prime Minister said the answer was growing the economy.
“If you spend out of control .... we have driven into huge amounts of inflation.”
That eventually led to businesses laying off workers.
Businesses had been “hanging in there” for two or three years of high inflation but were now faced with having to lay off staff.
Asked if the country was stuck in an economic downturn, Luxon said there had been “some blue shoots”.
“We will get more growth coming into the economy that will lead to job opportunities.”
Luxon said there were lots of good, high-quality jobs for New Zealanders.
National Party MP for Rangitata James Meager said in a statement the proposed closure is a “devastating loss”.
“The proposed closure of the plant will be a blow to workers and families who are still feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis. This announcement is a total shock,” he said.
“Alliance is one of the biggest employers in the Timaru District and wider South Canterbury, so the plant’s closure will have a massive impact on these workers, their families and the wider community.”
Among other recent announcements, Luxon, alongside Public Service Minister Nicola Willis, directed government departments to call their staff who were working from home back to the office earlier this week.
Education Minister Erica Stanford said “tough decisions” needed to be made to address the country’s “maths crisis” and that particular te reo Māori course was not delivering the expected results.
On the truancy crackdown, Associate Education MinisterDavid Seymour said there will be no more teacher-only days during term time and schools will need to implement a truancy plan to tackle what the Act leader calls the country’s “truancy crisis”.
Seymour threatened fines for schools that didn’t adhere.
“I have asked the ministry to collect data on when a school is open or closed for instruction for the full day, and for each year group, during term time,” he said.
“Any student who reaches a clearly defined threshold of days absent will trigger an appropriate and proportionate response from their school and the ministry.”
