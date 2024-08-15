Although he spoke highly of the transtasman relationship in a major foreign affairs speech at the Lowy Institute in Sydney yesterday, Luxon said there are some areas where he will be speaking “frankly” with Albanese.
The Prime Minister finished that leg of the trip by warning the Lowy Institute that New Zealand’s “strategic outlook is deteriorating more rapidly than at any time in our lifetimes”.
“In short, the world is getting more difficult and more complex, particularly so for those smaller states navigating increasingly stormy seas. However, we must engage with the world as it is, not as we wish it to be.”
“Australia’s free to make its own decisions, but we want to make sure that we have a common sense approach to that – that people who have very little affiliation with New Zealand shouldn’t be sent back to New Zealand, frankly.”
He said that was something he planned to “advocate very strongly” when he meets with Albanese this afternoon.
Meanwhile, New Zealand’s pipeline of infrastructure – and what can be learned from Australia – will also be high on Luxon’s agenda today.
He spent most of yesterday rubbing shoulders with top-level infrastructure bosses and officials.
Following meetings at Beca, he and his team of ministers made their way further downtown to meet with New South Wales Premier Chris Minns.
“We want to make this relationship work, and take it to the next level,” Minns said.