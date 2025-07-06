Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Finance Minister Nicola Willis eyeing tax settings for banking sector ahead of potential election-year changes

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

KiwiSaver cut, Best Start means-tested, $6.6b for business. Nicola Willis’ Budget aims for growth but she warns of slow wages and high unemployment. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Finance Minister has quietly asked Inland Revenue to look at the appropriateness of the tax settings being applied to banks.

Nicola Willis confirmed to the Herald a “wide range of options” is being considered to ensure the major banks are paying their fair share of tax.

She wants advice

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics