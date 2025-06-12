Since the last Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll, NZ First’s Winston Peters has made it clear he won’t work with Labour if the party is still led by Chris Hipkins.

In terms of preferred Prime Minister, National’s Christopher Luxon is at 20.3% (down 4.2 points), while Labour’s Hipkins is up 1.5 points to 18.5%.

NZ First’s Peters is at 8% (down 0.1), Act’s David Seymour is at 6% (down 0.7) and the Greens’ co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick is at 5.6% (up 0.6).

The poll results show the economy is the most important issue for 20.2% of voters (up 3.7 points), followed by the cost of living at 18.1% (down 8.3 points). Health follows on 11.9% (down 5.0 points), then employment on 5.8% and the environment on 4.5%.

Unlike the previous Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll released in early May, this poll captures the mood of New Zealand following the Government’s controversial changes to the pay equity regime and also Budget 2025.

The Government’s pay equity changes make it more difficult for people to take claims. While ministers argued the adjustments were necessary to keep the scheme fit for purpose, the Opposition said ministers were cutting into future potential settlements to pay for their Budget.

Budget Day revealed the Government would save nearly $13 billion through the changes.

Also among the headline announcements at the Budget was a new tax incentive for businesses in the form of Investment Boost and changes to KiwiSaver.

A Talbot Mills Research poll reported by the Herald last month revealed it had tested poorly with voters.

Asked whether they thought the Budget delivered on May 22 will be good for New Zealand overall, bad, or would not make much of a difference, 33% said it would be bad and just 22% thought it would be good.

“We’ve been measuring New Zealanders’ reception of government budgets for nearly 30 years. This is the worst we’ve ever recorded,” said David Talbot, director of Talbot Mills Research.

The poll was conducted by Curia Market Research Ltd for the Taxpayers’ Union. It is a random poll of 1,000 adult New Zealanders and is weighted to the overall adult population. It was conducted by phone (landlines and mobile) and online between Saturday 07 and Monday 09 June 2025, has a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.1% and 6.1% were undecided on the party vote question.

Jamie Ensor is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He was previously a TV reporter and digital producer in the Newshub Press Gallery office. In 2025, he was a finalist for Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards.