Luxon and Willis are also likely to field questions about their plans to replace the Interislander Cook Strait ferries. Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has said the deadline for that decision is Wednesday, meaning an announcement could be imminent.

Willis revealed last December the new coalition Government would halt plans to purchase two new mega ferries to replace the current fleet. That came amid concerns by the new ministers about a significant blowout in the cost of the project.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has told the Herald: “The Deputy Prime Minister has made clear there’s a timeframe we’re working towards”.

Asked whether that meant the ferry decision would go to Cabinet today, Brown said: “It’s a timeframe we’re working towards and obviously it’s being led by the shareholding ministers.”

Brown confirmed the public could expect an announcement by Wednesday.

“We’re working through that at pace.”

It’s also expected that the Prime Minister will be asked about the evolving situation in Syria, where rebel forces have overthrown the regime led by Bashar al-Assad. It was reported this morning the former Syrian President had fled to Russia. Iran and Russia, two of al-Assad’s supporters, did not provide military support during the rebel offensive.

The al-Assad family has ruled Syria for more than 50 years, creating further uncertainty for a region already dealing with the war between Hamas and Israel. Israel on Monday moved into a de-militarised zone on its border with Syria for the first time since 1973, the New York Times reported.