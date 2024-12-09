A livestream of the press conference will be found above at that time.
It comes at the start of the final sitting bloc of the year for Parliament, with the Government still needing to tick off key items from its quarter-four action plan.
Among them is passing of the Fast-track Approvals Bill, which will allow projects of regional or national significance to be eligible for streamlined approval. That still needs to go through its third reading in the House. The legislation reversing the ban on new offshore oil and gas exploration also needs to go through the final stage.
Willis revealed last December the new coalition Government would halt plans to purchase two new mega ferries to replace the current fleet. That came amid concerns by the new ministers about a significant blowout in the cost of the project.
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has told the Herald: “The Deputy Prime Minister has made clear there’s a timeframe we’re working towards”.
Asked whether that meant the ferry decision would go to Cabinet today, Brown said: “It’s a timeframe we’re working towards and obviously it’s being led by the shareholding ministers.”
Brown confirmed the public could expect an announcement by Wednesday.
“We’re working through that at pace.”
It’s also expected that the Prime Minister will be asked about the evolving situation in Syria, where rebel forces have overthrown the regime led by Bashar al-Assad. It was reported this morning the former Syrian President had fled to Russia. Iran and Russia, two of al-Assad’s supporters, did not provide military support during the rebel offensive.
The al-Assad family has ruled Syria for more than 50 years, creating further uncertainty for a region already dealing with the war between Hamas and Israel. Israel on Monday moved into a de-militarised zone on its border with Syria for the first time since 1973, the New York Times reported.