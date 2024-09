Political expert John Bishop has died after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Political veteran and father of National Party Minister Chris Bishop, John Bishop, has died.

The columnist died after being rushed to ICU with a brain aneurysm, a post to Facebook written by the family said. He died on Friday.

“John suffered an unsurvivable bleed from a ruptured aneurysm in the brain on Wednesday evening and was rushed to ICU, deeply unconscious.”

The post said he died “peacefully” with his family by his side.