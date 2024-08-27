Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

A 30-year plan for turning around infrastructure - Chris Bishop

By Chris Bishop
NZ Herald·
8 mins to read
Emma Speights, director regional relationships, NZTA, Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop at Wellington’s Ngauranga to Petone shared path/sea wall project.

Emma Speights, director regional relationships, NZTA, Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop at Wellington’s Ngauranga to Petone shared path/sea wall project.

THREE KEY FACTS:

Chris Bishop is the Minister for Infrastructure.

OPINION

The coalition Government is aggressively ambitious about improving our economic growth, productivity, and prosperity. If we’re honest with ourselves, in recent decades, New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business