Police seeking waiver to charge partner of Australian diplomat after 3.30am ‘altercation’

The spokeswoman said police would be seeking a “waiver of diplomatic immunity in order to lay charges”.

It was understood the offices of the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Police Minister were all briefed on the incident earlier this week.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was aware of the incident but said it was a matter for police.

“The Ministry has been in contact with the Australian High Commission, as appropriate,” the statement read.

“It is the expectation of the Government of New Zealand that foreign representatives and their accredited family members will comply with New Zealand laws and regulations.”

The statement said the ministry would not comment further “out of respect for the privacy of those involved”.

A spokeswoman from the Australian High Commission referred the Herald’s request for comment to the Australian Government.

What is diplomatic immunity and how can it be waived?

Diplomats and their families are granted “immunity” under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations 1961.

Diplomatic immunity means a person cannot be arrested or detained. They cannot be prosecuted or subpoenaed as a witness. They can, however, be issued a traffic infringement notice.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat), the New Zealand Government expects the sending State – the country the diplomat is representing – to waive immunity of a foreign representative or accredited family member where a serious crime is alleged to have been committed to allow for legal proceedings against the individual.

The definition of a “serious crime” here is one which the penalty is a term of imprisonment of 12 months or more.

”Serious crimes therefore include offences against persons such as murder, manslaughter, sexual offences, and common assault; certain driving offences such as dangerous driving causing injury; and certain property offences including theft of more than $500,” MFAT documentation says.

An individual can not waive their own immunity. Immunity belongs to the sending State, not to the individual, and must be waived by the sending State, Mfat says.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.