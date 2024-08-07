The email cited an agreement between Opposition and Government members that speaking to officers at an inspector level or above was the accepted rule.

Mitchell’s office replied today: “The Minister does not give permission for Ms Andersen or Mr Halbert to visit the Albany Police Station.”

Mitchell’s office has been contacted for comment.

“It looks like he’s scared of what I might find out,” Andersen told the Herald.

Andersen, the former police minister, said she hadn’t blocked Mitchell when he was in Opposition from meeting with police leaders.

She said she couldn’t understand why she wasn’t afforded the same access Mitchell had received.

Andersen suspected Mitchell was concerned about what officers could say following the result of police pay arbitration, in which the Police Association’s proposal wasn’t selected.

In 2022, former police minister Poto Williams refused to let Mitchell meet the Police Commissioner or any district commanders, saying cops were too busy for him.

That came amid tense interactions between the pair in the House.

Mitchell at the time told Newstalk ZB he believed Williams was being petulant and vindictive when he was simply trying to hold her to account.

“It may be uncomfortable being told I don’t think she’s very good at her job and I don’t think she’s across her portfolio, but for her now to use her political power and position in government to start blocking me from meetings - that’s Third World stuff,” Mitchell said in 2022.

“She may as well go and join the Cabinet in Somalia.”

