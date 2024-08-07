Police Minister Mark Mitchell has decided to block Labour's Ginny Andersen's request to meet with police in Auckland. Photo / Marty Melville
Police Minister Mark Mitchell is refusing to allow Labour’s police spokeswoman Ginny Andersen to meet an Auckland police inspector.
It comes about two years after Mitchell, then National’s police spokesman in Opposition, was blocked from meeting with police leaders by then-Police Minister Poto Williams - a decision he said was “petulant and vindictive”.
Andersen claims Mitchell is “scared of what I might find out” following issues such as the result of police pay arbitration which many officers had opposed.
The refusal arose after one of Andersen’s staffers wrote to Mitchell’s office on Tuesday, asking for permission for Andersen to visit the Albany police station alongside Shanan Halbert, a Labour list MP and former Northcote MP.
It is the convention for Opposition MPs to get a minister’s agreement before meeting high-ranked police or senior officials in the government sector.
That came amid tense interactions between the pair in the House.
Mitchell at the time told Newstalk ZB he believed Williams was being petulant and vindictive when he was simply trying to hold her to account.
“It may be uncomfortable being told I don’t think she’s very good at her job and I don’t think she’s across her portfolio, but for her now to use her political power and position in government to start blocking me from meetings - that’s Third World stuff,” Mitchell said in 2022.
“She may as well go and join the Cabinet in Somalia.”
Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.