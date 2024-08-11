The review will include whether the registry is effective in improving public safety; whether the requirements it places on gun owners are appropriate; and its cost versus its benefits.

“It is our members who are literally in the firing line, combatting the threats posed by criminals all too willing to use firearms,” Cahill said.

“It is police officers and employees who are responsible for administration of the Arms Act and ensuring compliance with this legislation.

“However, the association has been deliberately excluded as a voice in the review of crucial aspects of firearms reform legislation. Given our lengthy history in promotion of the safety of our members and the protection of the public, we consider our exclusion raises serious concerns about the integrity of the reviews and the independence of the Associate Minister of Justice, Nicole McKee, designated as responsible for firearms legislation.

“The association calls on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to intervene and acknowledge the association as an interested party, vital to any balanced consultation process for firearms reform legislation and the review of the Firearms Registry.”

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee. Photo / Mark Mitchell

McKee said she understood Cahill was feeling left out of the process, but he alongside all New Zealanders would be able to make submissions as the four phases of firearm law reform progressed through Parliament.

“Mr Cahill complains the Police Association is being left out of consultation in relation to a review of the firearms registry, but that has not yet started.”

She said consultation undertaken so far had involved groups which were set up by the previous Government and the New Zealand Police.

“Cahill’s claims that we have been undertaking “restricted consultation” and the Police Association has been “deliberately excluded” demonstrate a paranoia ill-befitting of the organisation he represents.

“The purpose of a review is to evaluate evidence. This review will do the due diligence which should have been done by the previous Government.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.