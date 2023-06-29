Chris Hipkins speaks to the media from Shanghai during his China visit

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told Chinese Communist Party Secretary Chen Jining, a top official in Shanghai, he wished he could stay in China longer, instead of returning to New Zealand tonight.

“I would happily stay here for longer and I hope to come again soon,” Hipkins said.

It was a polite, throwaway comment at the end of a busy day of meetings and trade events focused on selling New Zealand products to China.

It is easy to see why Hipkins wanted to stay. He has had a successful week in China, securing meetings with the top three ranks of the Chinese political system. It’s also easy to see why Hipkins may be reluctant to return home and walk into the unfolding storm around his Cabinet minister Kiri Allan.

The visit has been covered well in the Chinese state press, a good sign in a political system where political preferment often begets trade advantage.

Hipkins said he believed the publicity generated by his trip had been good for businesses.

“Just the overall level of publicity that is generated by a New Zealand Prime Minister visiting China - New Zealand businesses really benefit from that,” he said.

Chris Hipkins and Baoshan District Mayor Gao Yiyi exchange gifts during the Kiwi delegation’s visit to the Baoshan Museum in Shanghai. Photo / RNZ

It’s been a gruelling voyage for Hipkins, who joked to Chen that New Zealand is so far away from most other countries Kiwis tend to jam their schedules full of events when they travel. He used this to explain why he got up at 4 in the morning to fly to Shanghai at 6am.

Chen appeared to find this amusing, urging Hipkins to catch a more humanely timed flight the next time he visits.

“Do not catch that 6am flight,” Chen said.

The meeting itself was a win for Hipkins. Chen has a reputation for only meeting the likes of Fortune 500 bosses, like Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, whom he met in May this year.

Chen’s role is a significant one, and the people who hold the office often end up in high places.

The previous Party Secretary was Li Qiang, currently Premier, whom Hipkins met on Wednesday. In 2007, the role was held by a rising star in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Xi Jinping. The job saw him elevated to the frontline of Chinese politics. Five years later, he was President.

PM Chris Hipkins meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Photo / Nathan McKinnon, RNZ Pool

Building a good relationship with the incumbent could stand New Zealand in good stead in years to come.

Chen and Hipkins discussed the fact that Shanghai is bringing local trade standards, which it administers in a devolved way, up to CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) standards.

China wants to join the CPTPP, of which New Zealand is a founding member. But it remains to be seen whether China can meet the standards to accede to the pact.

China joining would also require the support of other members, which is by no means guaranteed.

On Friday, Hipkins’ last day in China is centred around events promoting New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra.

28 June 2023 Prime Minister Chris Hipkins during his visit to China speaking with President Xi Jinping. Photo / Nathan McKinnon

Hipkins began his day in Shanghai at the Baoshan Museum, which hosts the enormous Te Waharoa taonga made of 3500-year-old kauri wood and gifted to China in 2010.

The travelling delegation, including the Te Matatini champions, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, acknowledged the museum for its guardianship of the taonga.

Te Whānau-ā-Apanui has been lauded in Beijing and now Shanghai, popping up on Chinese social media.

Hipkins said the group had represented New Zealand well on the trip.

“They’ve certainly made me proud to be a Kiwi,” he said.

Tourism Minister Peeni Henare said he believed kapa haka brought “great value to a trade delegation wherever it goes”.

When asked whether Te Whānau-ā-Apanui had been the showstoppers on the trip, Henare replied, “It’s very hard to steal the show from the Prime Minister”.

Diplomatic to the last.

