Watch live: Chris Hipkins in China, faces questions on Kiri Allan, Jan Tinetti

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins meets Zhang Wei, Vice Mayor of Shanghai, and a student on his arrival in Shanghai. Photo / Pool-Nathan McKinoon

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will shortly speak to media, following a day of cultural and business events in Shanghai.

Hipkins landed in Shanghai this morning on the last leg of his weeklong trade mission to China.

Domestic concerns have dogged the second half of Hipkins’ trip. On Wednesday, a Stuff story reported “concerns” were raised by the Department of Conservation over a year ago about working relationships the office of Minister Kiri Allan.

Allan posted to social media, shortly before the story broke, that she had been “struggling with mental health and wellness” and had taken mental health leave. She returned to work on Thursday. Allan said no formal complaint was ever raised.

Yesterday, the Department of Conservation confirmed it had raised “concerns” about the working relationships in Allan’s office more than a year ago and one staffer had left her office early as a result.

Asked about the specific DoC concerns, Allan said: “I don’t have any further details on that than you do. I don’t understand what those allegations are.”

She did not wish to talk about any particular staffer, adding that the turnover in her office was “very comparable to any other office in this building”.

Hipkins received something of a reprieve from his other under-fire minister, Education Minister Jan Tinetti. She had been before the Privileges Committee for failing to correct an incorrect statement she made to Parliament as soon as she became aware of the mistake.

The Committee found she had misled the House, and that she should apologise, but it did not find her in contempt of Parliament.

The timing was unfortunate for Hipkins, evoking memories of Meka Whaitiri’s implosion, which also occurred while he was overseas. After the political hustling in Beijing, where he met the top three members of the Chines leadership, he was probably hoping to enjoy a less high-stakes day in Shanghai, selling New Zealand to Chinese travel influencers.

Instead, Hipkins has had to keep an eye on the steady stream of coverage from home and the unfolding dram around Allan.

In Shanghai, he has been working to drum up business, particularly tourism.

He saw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Tourism NZ and the Red social media platform, with the intention of boosting New Zealand’s presence on Chinese social media.

Hipkins began day at the Baoshan Museum in Shanghai, which hosts the enormous Te Waharoa taonga made of 3500 year-old kauri wood and gifted to China in 2010.

Hipkins and his travelling delegation, including the Te Matatini champions, Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, acknowledged the museum for its guardianship of the taonga.

His last big political engagement on the trip will take place this evening, New Zealand time, when he meets with Party Secretary Chen Jining, a high-ranking municipal leader in Shanghai.