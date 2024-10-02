Oranga Tamariki staffer gone following alleged assault at youth justice facility

How senior business leaders are feeling, moves to restore confidence in Auckland’s rail network and why Air New Zealand is cutting back on domestic services.

An Oranga Tamariki staffer no longer works at the Government agency following investigations into an alleged assault at a youth justice facility.

Oranga Tamariki youth justice services national director Iain Chapman today confirmed the agency had conducted a “thorough employment process” following the incident that took place on August 29.

“This has led to one staff member no longer working for Oranga Tamariki,” he said.

He didn’t provide further details, citing privacy reasons. However, Chapman reiterated Oranga Tamariki’s commitment to protecting children in its care.

“We do not stand for anyone harming children in our care and will take immediate action to hold people accountable for any unacceptable behaviour.”