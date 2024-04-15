Voyager 2023 media awards
New Zealand / Politics

NZSAS transparency follows other secretive agencies stepping out of shadows - Dr Rhys Ball

By Dr Rhys Ball
7 mins to read
There is only one path into the New Zealand Special Air Service. 243 candidates, just 31 succeeded.

OPINION: Our most elite fighting force, the NZSAS has this week shared with the public new context around what it does. It has walked a line – sharing some details to better inform the public Dr Rhys Ball.

