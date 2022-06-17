PM Jacinda Ardern explains her Cabinet reshuffle after the Swearing-in ceremony for new Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty at Government House. Video / Mark Mitchell

A Cabinet reshuffle this week may have sparked debate about its departing MPs and the definition of the word "minor" - but a former Labour staffer said the real story is what happens in the next reshuffle.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a reshuffle, sparked by Kris Faafoi's retirement from politics, and Speaker Trevor Mallard leaving Parliament for a diplomatic role.

The reshuffle saw Chris Hipkins take the Police portfolio from Poto Williams, and Kiri Allan taking over as Justice Minister, and the promotion of Priyanca Radhakrishnan into Cabinet.

On this week's episode of On the Tiles, host Thomas Coughlan talks with Hayden Munro, a former Labour staffer and their campaign manager for the 2020 election, to analyse the outcome of the reshuffle and what comes next.

Kieran McAnulty and Priyanca Radhakrishnan during their media standup after the Cabinet reshuffle announcement in which they were both promoted. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said this reshuffle was partially about "scraping the barnacles off the boat" and fixing areas where the Government was under fire, as well as promoting new talent.

Ardern has already flagged that another reshuffle will come in 2023 - and Munro said there will be two things for her to consider.

"She'll really have to set out Labour's stall - this is the team that if we elected will be taking us through at least the start of the third term.

"She'll also have to I would predict, respond to a few more retirements. It is traditional as you move into going for a third term, you might have ministers who maybe played either a role in the Clark government or who were there for a long time in opposition who will choose to move on and she'll have to respond to that."

Munro said there are very talented MPs on the backbench who could be brought forward - as seen in this reshuffle, with the promotion of Kieran McAnulty to Minister, with MP for Christchurch Central Duncan Webb taking over as Chief Whip.

"She'll also need to need to show clearly that, five years, six years into, into the life of the government, there is exciting new talent coming through, and she'll need to give a path to people who could play not only a large role in a third term Labour government, but then [have] important roles for the future," Munro said.

He noted that, given every government has lasted three terms since National took power in 1990, future reshuffles would be focused on shoring up the party for the possibility of moving to the Opposition, and having strong, familiar talent who can help tide the party over until they win an election again.

