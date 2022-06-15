Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Thomas Coughlan: The lesson for National in Labour's reshuffle

6 minutes to read
Christopher Luxon and Sam Uffindell on the campaign trail in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Mead Norton

Christopher Luxon and Sam Uffindell on the campaign trail in Mount Maunganui. Photo / Mead Norton

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

Succession planning is a near constant gripe of MPs.

If only John Key and Bill English had left National in a better shape, the candidate implosions of 2020-2021 might never have happened, an MP once

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.