“They don’t want to hear us. So they’re only giving people four days to submit on their bill. So let’s make them hear us,” Ducat said.

Jones responded to the protesters by telling them they were being extreme. He said the proposal to reinstate oil and gas exploration would support the industry.

He also responded to their criticisms about the timeframe for public submissions, saying the Labour Government did not allow any opportunity for public submissions on the oil and gas exploration ban.

“You’re being extreme,” Jones told the protesters.

“You’re being hysterical. Enjoy your democratic rights. You’re being hyperbolic, which you’re entitled to.”

Jones then told media the “real consultation” for the changes to the Crown Minerals Act had already happened, saying it is why people voted for his party New Zealand First and its government coalition partners National and Act.

“They [the protesters] are concerned about the small period of time, which according to them, submissions will be available. However, Jacinda [Ardern] gave no time. Jacinda just stood up and summarily announced an end to the industry,” he said.

“All I’m doing is restoring people’s ability to boost the industry and keep the lights on.”

Responding to questions from the media about the timeframe for submissions, Jones said: “I’ll tell you when the real consultation took place, it was in the election. Our mandate and our legitimacy come from the election campaign.

“Of course [five days is enough time], because we had an election about it. The three parties that comprise the Government went and asked the permission of New Zealand, and we were given that permission.

“We’re not destroying the planet. The planet is not going to heat any differently because we want to keep the lights on and power an industry keeping on in New Zealand – we don’t have an alternative to gas.”

