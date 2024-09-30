Fossil fuel protesters advocating against the Government’s proposal to bring back oil and gas exploration have been caught on camera using a megaphone to shout in Resources Minister Shane Jones’ face.
Pressure group Oil Free Wellington said it planned to rally at Parliament and march along Lambton Quay to private natural gas provider Todd Energy’s offices today. The small group of protesters met Jones as he appeared to be walking to work.
“You’re a f***ing sellout,” one protester told the minister.
Group spokesman Michael Ducat said in a press release: “With the coalition of chaos Government pushing through laws to reopen new oil and gas exploration in Aotearoa, it is time to say no to their climate denial ... and to new fossil fuels.
“You’re being hysterical. Enjoy your democratic rights. You’re being hyperbolic, which you’re entitled to.”
Jones then told media the “real consultation” for the changes to the Crown Minerals Act had already happened, saying it is why people voted for his party New Zealand First and its government coalition partners National and Act.
“They [the protesters] are concerned about the small period of time, which according to them, submissions will be available. However, Jacinda [Ardern] gave no time. Jacinda just stood up and summarily announced an end to the industry,” he said.
“All I’m doing is restoring people’s ability to boost the industry and keep the lights on.”
Responding to questions from the media about the timeframe for submissions, Jones said: “I’ll tell you when the real consultation took place, it was in the election. Our mandate and our legitimacy come from the election campaign.
“Of course [five days is enough time], because we had an election about it. The three parties that comprise the Government went and asked the permission of New Zealand, and we were given that permission.
“We’re not destroying the planet. The planet is not going to heat any differently because we want to keep the lights on and power an industry keeping on in New Zealand – we don’t have an alternative to gas.”
