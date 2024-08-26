Foreign Minister Winston Peters at the Pacific Islands Forum opening ceremony in Tonga. Photo / John Tulloch

Tonga, like its small island neighbours, was particularly vulnerable to severe weather events, namely tropical cyclones. The damage from the 2022 volcanic eruption remained stark in some areas of the main island.

The project was done in conjunction with the Tonga Meteorological Service and New Zealand’s MetService, which assisted with construction of the radar and training.

Peters described the radar as the “first of its kind” in the Pacific, giving Tongan officials the ability to provide communities with early warnings of severe weather events.

This morning Peters took part in the Pacific Islands Forum opening ceremony, during which Guterres made strong criticisms of polluting countries, saying “humanity is treating the sea like a sewer”.

He made mention of governments “signing away our future” by signing new oil and gas licences.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses Pacific leaders at the Pacific Islands Forum in Tonga. Photo / Adam Pearse

New Zealand’s coalition Government had come under intense pressure from environmental and climate change advocacy groups over its decision to reverse the oil and gas exploration ban implemented in 2018.

Despite his opposition to the practice, Gutteres didn’t raise the Government’s policy when he met with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in New Zealand last week, but believed any new oil and gas found would not be used given their emissions and the development of new technologies.

Peters also held a breakfast bilateral meeting with the head of government of Tokelau, which is a New Zealand colony.

Peters was expected to hold a media stand-up this afternoon.

Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.