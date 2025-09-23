Advertisement
New Zealand First, National at odds on immigration policy, whether New Zealand a ‘launch pad’ to Australia – Jamie Ensor

Jamie Ensor
Jamie Ensor is a political reporter for the NZ Herald, based at Parliament in Wellington.

THE FACTS

  • The National Party and New Zealand First disagree on immigration policy focusing on fast-tracks to residency for skilled migrants.
  • Immigration Minister Erica Stanford supports the pathways to address workforce shortages, while NZ First leader Winston Peters advocates extending work visas and training locals.
  • NZ First’s Shane Jones warns the policy could lead to increased migration and will be a key election issue for his party.

The National Party and New Zealand First are at odds over a central pillar of immigration policy, a disagreement that will almost certainly turn into a political football at the 2026 election.

Both parties acknowledge that retaining migrants with critical skills is important to support New Zealand’s economy,

