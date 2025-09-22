One of the new pathways to residency looks to cover that. Called the “Trades and Technician Pathway”, it will “recognise the practical skills needed in industries where sub-degree qualifications are widely used and valued”.
There’s also a new “Skilled Work Experience Pathway” for migrants in certain skilled roles who have at least five years of directly relevant work experience, including two in New Zealand where they have been paid at least 1.1 times the median wage.
“The Skilled Work Experience pathway is designed to help employers retain experienced workers who are already contributing to New Zealand’s economy and have demonstrated value in their roles,” said Stanford.
She said that to ensure the new pathways are focused on where skilled and experienced migrants are most needed, additional eligibility restrictions will be placed on some occupations.
Further information about the occupations covered by the pathways and their requirements will be provided before the pathways open in mid-2026.
“We are also reducing the amount of time that migrants with New Zealand university qualifications need to work in New Zealand before they can get residence,” Stanford said.
“This is about further incentivising people to study here - and keep contributing after they graduate.”
She said the Government was “carefully balancing attracting higher-skilled workers, while managing migration levels responsibly, and ensuring New Zealanders remain prioritised for jobs”.
“This helps Kiwi businesses access the skills and experience needed to grow the economy, while hiring New Zealanders where they can. These changes are part of a suite of smart, flexible and nuanced immigration solutions we’ve introduced.”
“Businesses told us it was too hard for some migrants to gain residence, even when they had crucial skills and significant experience that was not available in the existing workforce. We’re fixing it.”
But Peters said New Zealand needed a system that provided young Kiwis with the skills New Zealand needed domestically.
The current set-up requires a migrant to have a skilled registered job, a Bachelor’s qualification or higher, or earn 1.5 times the median wage. There is also the Green List pathway to residency for those with in-demand jobs.
“There is a whole category missing of skilled workers, predominantly in the trades, who may have many years of experience, are well qualified and can help train up kiwi workers but who have no pathway to residence.
