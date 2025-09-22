One of the new pathways to residency looks to cover that. Called the “Trades and Technician Pathway”, it will “recognise the practical skills needed in industries where sub-degree qualifications are widely used and valued”.

To be eligible to apply under this pathway, migrants in specified skilled roles will need to hold a relevant qualification at Level 4 or above and have at least four years of relevant post-qualification skilled work experience. At least 18 months of this needs to have happened in New Zealand where they’ve been paid at or above the median wage.

There’s also a new “Skilled Work Experience Pathway” for migrants in certain skilled roles who have at least five years of directly relevant work experience, including two in New Zealand where they have been paid at least 1.1 times the median wage.

“The Skilled Work Experience pathway is designed to help employers retain experienced workers who are already contributing to New Zealand’s economy and have demonstrated value in their roles,” said Stanford.

She said that to ensure the new pathways are focused on where skilled and experienced migrants are most needed, additional eligibility restrictions will be placed on some occupations.

Further information about the occupations covered by the pathways and their requirements will be provided before the pathways open in mid-2026.

“We are also reducing the amount of time that migrants with New Zealand university qualifications need to work in New Zealand before they can get residence,” Stanford said.

“This is about further incentivising people to study here - and keep contributing after they graduate.”

She said the Government was “carefully balancing attracting higher-skilled workers, while managing migration levels responsibly, and ensuring New Zealanders remain prioritised for jobs”.

“This helps Kiwi businesses access the skills and experience needed to grow the economy, while hiring New Zealanders where they can. These changes are part of a suite of smart, flexible and nuanced immigration solutions we’ve introduced.”

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis also added that skilled and experienced migrants “play an important role plugging workforce gaps, and in turn helping businesses to grow”.

“Businesses told us it was too hard for some migrants to gain residence, even when they had crucial skills and significant experience that was not available in the existing workforce. We’re fixing it.”

But Peters said New Zealand needed a system that provided young Kiwis with the skills New Zealand needed domestically.

“While we recognise the importance of retaining some critical workers, we have serious concerns about this unfocused immigration proposal,” he said.

“This is why we would support extending existing work visas for those workers already here for another three years to address the short-term demand - not making them residents.

“We cannot maintain this decades-old papering over the cracks for short term needs.”

In the long term, Peters said a “smart immigration system” was needed focusing on the needs of employers, industry and Kiwi workers.

Immigration has traditionally been a key area of focus for NZ First, and Peters previously told the Herald he was concerned about “careless” immigration policies overseas “transforming cities”.

At his party conference earlier this month, Peters confirmed NZ First would campaign next year on a “Kiwi values document” for all new migrants.

“If you don’t want to sign up to those values, we have a clear answer; don’t come,” he said.

A similar values statement has been mooted by the Act Party, with minister Brooke van Velden saying she had work underway to take to Cabinet by the end of the year.

Stanford, who has made adjustments to various different visa categories since taking office in 2023, has been vocal in the past about wanting to make changes to the Skilled Migrant Category.

The current set-up requires a migrant to have a skilled registered job, a Bachelor’s qualification or higher, or earn 1.5 times the median wage. There is also the Green List pathway to residency for those with in-demand jobs.

In a speech last year, Stanford said there were limited options for skilled migrants to get residency.

“There is a whole category missing of skilled workers, predominantly in the trades, who may have many years of experience, are well qualified and can help train up kiwi workers but who have no pathway to residence.

“I know for many employers, it is a source of deep frustration that they cannot retain their skilled workers in trades or manufacturing because they do not have a pathway to residence.”

The Government has already changed the Accredited Employer Work Visa to remove median wage thresholds and reduce the experience required.

