NCEA changes: Concerns over qualification’s vocational education pathways as announcement looms

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Dr Nina Hood from the Education Hub is with us to discuss the future of high schooling in NZ.

An announcement on the future of New Zealand’s main secondary school qualification is understood to be imminent, with Education Minister Erica Stanford foreshadowing public consultation on a substantial proposal.

The Herald last month revealed a damning Government briefing about NCEA, its “overused” flexibility, students gaming the system to accumulate

