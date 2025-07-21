Advertisement
NCEA as we know it should be abolished – Tim O’Connor

By Tim O'Connor
Students are primarily achieving NCEA qualifications through internal assessments, with many avoiding external examinations. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Opinion by Tim O'Connor
Tim O'Connor is the headmaster at Auckland Grammar

THE FACTS

  • A document presented by officials to Education Minister Erica Stanford in June raised significant concerns about the credibility of NCEA.
  • Stanford is due to announce what are expected to be substantial proposals for the future of NCEA.
  • Concerns have been raised that the flexibility built into NCEA means courses can be structured around those perceived to be “easier” to accumulate credits.

Most parents of teenagers will be able to recall their personal experiences with School Certificate, University Entrance/Bursary and potentially scholarship examinations.

Since its introduction in 2002, it’s fair to say the complexities involved with the standards-based NCEA qualification have left most parents in the dark, with many teachers

