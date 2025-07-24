Advertisement
Opinion: NCEA changes must build on what works, not destroy it – Chris Abercrombie

By Chris Abercrombie
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NCEA supports student success by recognising diverse talents and allowing personalised learning pathways. Photo / Monkey Business Images

Opinion by Chris Abercrombie
Chris Abercrombie is president of PPTA Te Wehengarua, which represents more than 21,000 secondary teachers throughout NZ.

THE FACTS

  • Conversations about NCEA’s future focus on supporting student success and recognising diverse talents.
  • NCEA’s flexibility allows students to engage in relevant learning and demonstrate strengths in various ways.
  • Reform should be thoughtful and inclusive, building on NCEA’s strengths and addressing areas for improvement.

As serious conversations about the future of NCEA get under way, it’s important to stay focused on what matters: supporting student success, recognising diverse talents, and ensuring every learner has the opportunity to thrive.

At its core, NCEA (National Certificate of Educational Achievement) reflects values that New Zealanders

