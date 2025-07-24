This approach has helped create an education system that doesn’t assume all students learn the same way or thrive under the same conditions. It has given teachers the ability to tailor learning to their students’ needs and interests and it has given students the opportunity to succeed in a range of subjects and formats. These are not weaknesses – they are strengths that should be preserved.

Of course, no system is perfect. NCEA must continue to evolve to meet the needs of today’s learners. But any changes must build on what works – not destroy it.

Reform is necessary – but it must be thoughtful, inclusive and evidence-based. Let’s listen to the voices of students, teachers and communities who know the value of NCEA – along with its challenges. If there are areas that need improvement – such as more coherence in course design or a better balance between internal and external assessments – let’s address them thoughtfully and collaboratively.

One of the greatest assets of NCEA is its flexibility. It allows students to explore subjects that inspire them and gives teachers the tools to support meaningful learning.

We know that students thrive when they are engaged in learning that feels relevant and achievable. NCEA’s design supports this by allowing for multiple ways to demonstrate understanding. Whether through performance, project work or written assessments, students can show what they know in ways that reflect their strengths. This is especially important in a world where creativity, adaptability and collaboration are increasingly valued.

Teachers, too, benefit from a system that recognises their professional judgment. NCEA allows educators to design learning experiences that are meaningful and responsive to their students. It encourages innovation and supports a more personalised approach to teaching. These are qualities we should be nurturing, not narrowing.

Parents want to see their children succeed – not just academically, but as confident, capable individuals. NCEA supports this by recognising that success looks different for every learner. It provides pathways into university, trades and employment. It helps students build skills that matter in the real world. And it does so in a way that values effort, growth and achievement.

Students, teachers and families deserve stability and clarity. They deserve a qualification that reflects the full richness of learning – not just test scores. And they deserve a system that values their voices and experiences.

Any reform must be guided by the principle that education should empower, not constrain.

For more than two decades, NCEA has supported hundreds of thousands of New Zealand students to discover their strengths, pursue their passions and prepare for life beyond school.

NCEA has enabled rangatahi (youth) to enter careers in medicine, law, trades, the arts and sciences. It has opened doors to international universities and local opportunities alike. That is a legacy worth protecting and building upon.

New Zealand’s education system should reflect our commitment to equity, opportunity and excellence. NCEA has helped move us closer to that vision. With care and collaboration, it can continue to do so for generations to come.