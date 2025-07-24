NCEA supports student success by recognising diverse talents and allowing personalised learning pathways. Photo / Monkey Business Images
Opinion by Chris Abercrombie
Chris Abercrombie is president of PPTA Te Wehengarua, which represents more than 21,000 secondary teachers throughout NZ.
THE FACTS
Conversations about NCEA’s future focus on supporting student success and recognising diverse talents.
NCEA’s flexibility allows students to engage in relevant learning and demonstrate strengths in various ways.
Reform should be thoughtful and inclusive, building on NCEA’s strengths and addressing areas for improvement.
As serious conversations about the future of NCEA get under way, it’s important to stay focused on what matters: supporting student success, recognising diverse talents, and ensuring every learner has the opportunity to thrive.
At its core, NCEA (National Certificate of Educational Achievement) reflects values that New Zealandershold dear – fairness, flexibility and the belief that every student deserves a chance to succeed. It was designed to move away from a rigid, exclusive model and towards one that recognises individual strengths and diverse pathways. It allows students to engage with learning that matters to them and to demonstrate their knowledge in ways that reflect their abilities.
This approach has helped create an education system that doesn’t assume all students learn the same way or thrive under the same conditions. It has given teachers the ability to tailor learning to their students’ needs and interests and it has given students the opportunity to succeed in a range of subjects and formats. These are not weaknesses – they are strengths that should be preserved.
Of course, no system is perfect. NCEA must continue to evolve to meet the needs of today’s learners. But any changes must build on what works – not destroy it.
Reform is necessary – but it must be thoughtful, inclusive and evidence-based. Let’s listen to the voices of students, teachers and communities who know the value of NCEA – along with its challenges. If there are areas that need improvement – such as more coherence in course design or a better balance between internal and external assessments – let’s address them thoughtfully and collaboratively.
One of the greatest assets of NCEA is its flexibility. It allows students to explore subjects that inspire them and gives teachers the tools to support meaningful learning.
We know that students thrive when they are engaged in learning that feels relevant and achievable. NCEA’s design supports this by allowing for multiple ways to demonstrate understanding. Whether through performance, project work or written assessments, students can show what they know in ways that reflect their strengths. This is especially important in a world where creativity, adaptability and collaboration are increasingly valued.
Parents want to see their children succeed – not just academically, but as confident, capable individuals. NCEA supports this by recognising that success looks different for every learner. It provides pathways into university, trades and employment. It helps students build skills that matter in the real world. And it does so in a way that values effort, growth and achievement.
Any reform must be guided by the principle that education should empower, not constrain.
For more than two decades, NCEA has supported hundreds of thousands of New Zealand students to discover their strengths, pursue their passions and prepare for life beyond school.
NCEA has enabled rangatahi (youth) to enter careers in medicine, law, trades, the arts and sciences. It has opened doors to international universities and local opportunities alike. That is a legacy worth protecting and building upon.