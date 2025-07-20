Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is speaking on Newstalk ZB this morning on the back of announcements on millions of dollars of new classroom construction and revelations of concerns about NCEA.

Luxon was yesterday in Drury, Auckland, with Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Finance Minister Nicola Willis. They said $6 billion worth of construction projects would begin between now and Christmas.

Today, Luxon is due live on air about 7.37am.

Education Minister Erica Stanford last Friday announced a $120 million spend on building more classrooms in Auckland, along with the creation of a new school property agency.

Two new school sites were also revealed. It had earlier been announced the Government was ditching open-plan classrooms and opting for standard designs.

Following the education policy announcements, the Herald then revealed a briefing document to Stanford about NCEA.

The damning Government briefing raised significant concerns about the credibility of the country’s main secondary school qualification.

The document, obtained exclusively by the Herald, was presented by officials to Stanford in June. The minister is expected to announce proposals for the future of NCEA.

Among the red-light alerts to the minister is that the flexibility built into NCEA, including regarding what assessments students sit, means courses can be structured around those perceived to be “easier” to accumulate credits.

The Auckland schools getting new classrooms include:

Bucklands Beach Intermediate – 2 classrooms

Helensville School – 1 classroom

Kauri Flats School – 4 classrooms

Lincoln Heights School – 6 classrooms

Macleans College – 8 classrooms

Massey High School – 8 classrooms

Mission Heights Primary School – ​6 classrooms

Mountain View School – 6 classrooms

Northcross Intermediate – 8 classrooms

One Tree Hill College – 6 classrooms

Orewa College – 12 classrooms

Panama Road School – 4 classrooms

Papakura Normal School – 10 classrooms (in addition to the two learning support classrooms already announced)

Papatoetoe Central School – 4 classrooms

Papatoetoe East School – 4 classrooms

Papatoetoe Intermediate – 6 classrooms

Papatoetoe South School – 6 classrooms

Puhinui School – 2 classrooms

Pukekohe North School – 4 classrooms

Rangitoto College – 10 classrooms

Te Kura o Pātiki Rosebank School – 4 classrooms

Takanini School – 4 classrooms

Tuakau College – 6 classrooms

Whenuapai School – 6 classrooms

Projects announced yesterday included:

Hutt Valley Te Whare Ahuru Acute Mental Health Unit, Wellington

Kidz First and McIndoe Building Recladding, Middlemore Hospital, Auckland

Linear Accelerators Replacement, Auckland City Hospital, Auckland

Dunedin Hospital Sterile Services Unit, Dunedin

Plant Health & Environment Capability Laboratory, Auckland

Papakura District Court Interim Courthouse, Auckland

Waihoehoe Rd Upgrade, Auckland

SH22 (Drury) Corridor Upgrade – interim works, Auckland

SH29 Tauriko-Ōmanawa Bridge – Bay of Plenty

SH1 Ōtaki to north of Levin, Horowhenua

SH2 Melling Interchange, Wellington

SH76 Brougham St, Canterbury

Rolleston Access Improvements – Package 1, Canterbury

Parliamentary Library – south building and underground carpark seismic strengthening & rebuild, Wellington

School property projects across the country, including roll growth classrooms, upgrades and redevelopments and learning support satellite classrooms, administration blocks and gymnasiums.

