Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is speaking on Newstalk ZB this morning on the back of announcements on millions of dollars of new classroom construction and revelations of concerns about NCEA.
Luxon was yesterday in Drury, Auckland, with Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Finance Minister Nicola Willis. They said $6 billion worth of construction projects would begin between now and Christmas.
Today, Luxon is due live on air about 7.37am.
Listen to the interview via the link below.
Education Minister Erica Stanford last Friday announced a $120 million spend on building more classrooms in Auckland, along with the creation of a new school property agency.
Two new school sites were also revealed. It had earlier been announced the Government was ditching open-plan classrooms and opting for standard designs.
Following the education policy announcements, the Herald then revealed a briefing document to Stanford about NCEA.
The damning Government briefing raised significant concerns about the credibility of the country’s main secondary school qualification.
The document, obtained exclusively by the Herald, was presented by officials to Stanford in June. The minister is expected to announce proposals for the future of NCEA.
Among the red-light alerts to the minister is that the flexibility built into NCEA, including regarding what assessments students sit, means courses can be structured around those perceived to be “easier” to accumulate credits.
The Auckland schools getting new classrooms include:
- Bucklands Beach Intermediate – 2 classrooms
- Helensville School – 1 classroom
- Kauri Flats School – 4 classrooms
- Lincoln Heights School – 6 classrooms
- Macleans College – 8 classrooms
- Massey High School – 8 classrooms
- Mission Heights Primary School – 6 classrooms
- Mountain View School – 6 classrooms
- Northcross Intermediate – 8 classrooms
- One Tree Hill College – 6 classrooms
- Orewa College – 12 classrooms
- Panama Road School – 4 classrooms
- Papakura Normal School – 10 classrooms (in addition to the two learning support classrooms already announced)
- Papatoetoe Central School – 4 classrooms
- Papatoetoe East School – 4 classrooms
- Papatoetoe Intermediate – 6 classrooms
- Papatoetoe South School – 6 classrooms
- Puhinui School – 2 classrooms
- Pukekohe North School – 4 classrooms
- Rangitoto College – 10 classrooms
- Te Kura o Pātiki Rosebank School – 4 classrooms
- Takanini School – 4 classrooms
- Tuakau College – 6 classrooms
- Whenuapai School – 6 classrooms
Projects announced yesterday included:
- Hutt Valley Te Whare Ahuru Acute Mental Health Unit, Wellington
- Kidz First and McIndoe Building Recladding, Middlemore Hospital, Auckland
- Linear Accelerators Replacement, Auckland City Hospital, Auckland
- Dunedin Hospital Sterile Services Unit, Dunedin
- Plant Health & Environment Capability Laboratory, Auckland
- Papakura District Court Interim Courthouse, Auckland
- Waihoehoe Rd Upgrade, Auckland
- SH22 (Drury) Corridor Upgrade – interim works, Auckland
- SH29 Tauriko-Ōmanawa Bridge – Bay of Plenty
- SH1 Ōtaki to north of Levin, Horowhenua
- SH2 Melling Interchange, Wellington
- SH76 Brougham St, Canterbury
- Rolleston Access Improvements – Package 1, Canterbury
- Parliamentary Library – south building and underground carpark seismic strengthening & rebuild, Wellington
- School property projects across the country, including roll growth classrooms, upgrades and redevelopments and learning support satellite classrooms, administration blocks and gymnasiums.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.