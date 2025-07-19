Advertisement
Editorial: It may be too late to save NCEA

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Officials warn that students being able to avoid NCEA exams “can mean that critical learning in a subject may not occur”. Photo / NZME

Editorial
  • Government officials, parents and principals are losing faith in NCEA’s credibility and effectiveness.
  • Education Minister Erica Stanford is expected to announce substantial proposals for NCEA’s future.
  • Epsom Girls Grammar will offer Cambridge exams next year, citing overwhelming community demand.

Government officials, and more importantly, parents and principals are losing faith in NCEA.

Yesterday, the Weekend Herald reported how Epsom Girls Grammar is set to offer its students Cambridge exams next year, while Mount Albert Grammar School’s (MAGS) principal was concerned schools were increasingly “abandoning” the national curriculum.

The anxiety

