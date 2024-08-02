When the 45% figure was raised at the 2023 conference – ahead of the election – Luxon had described it as “a very stretch goal”.

At that point, National was neck and neck with Labour in the mid-30s. It rose to 38% on election night, but has not lifted in the polls since then. The most recent public Taxpayers’ Union Curia poll had National up to 37.5% and delivered Luxon his best score as preferred PM of 35%.

Asked if she would have expected it to rise in Government, Wood said she saw it as “holding steady”.

“I’d like to see some gains, but given it is so tough out there I think we’re doing well.”

Wood said as party president she would always want the party vote to be in the mid-40s.

“I think our coalition partners and National are working together incredibly well. But I am very clearly speaking for National here.”

“I don’t sense that there’s a restlessness [among members]. I think, like all of us, we’d like a higher party vote but I don’t sense that there’s a lack of realism about the fact we are in an MMP environment.”

Wood said they were realistic about the coalition arrangement and while there had initially been some trepidation about how it would work, it had so far worked out well.

Asked if MMP had now evolved to the point it was less usual for the larger party to be so dominant, Wood said she still thought it was feasible to get to the mid-40s.

“I think if New Zealanders think we are doing a good job on the things that matter to them – the cost of living, the economy, law and order, health and education – I think we will get the support.”

Wood said the party was already working towards the 2026 election – a closed session on that election would be held during the conference. That included starting work on fundraising and shoulder tapping potential candidates.

Wood said the party was looking at some changes to its selection processes and the vetting of candidates, something it tightened up on for the last election after a run of problems with candidates.

She said there was also work underway to try to encourage more women to join the party and to stand as MPs – only one third of its current caucus are women, and most safe seats are held by men.

“It’s up to us to provide a good platform for women and to engage them across the country. I think we can do better there.”

“It’s a difficult job. There’s a theory women need more time to think it through. I’m not sure that has any scientific base, but what we want to make sure is that very early in the cycle we are working with people who may be interested.”

She said even Luxon kept his eye out for promising candidates.

Wood said the party was also looking at some “quite chunky changes” around the role the party and its members play in policy development and strengthen the link between the party and the caucus.

“What we are really keen on doing is making sure we provide really good information around priorities for ministers and the research, but also leave the door open for really good ideas. Then we triage it very well and if we think it’s got real potential, looking at how to develop that.”

She said that could help the MPs as well as ensure members had their say, but it was still a work in progress.

It was also looking at boosting the role of its special interest and ethnic groups.

Members would be consulted on those changes and they could end up being voted on at a special general meeting in the future.

Wood said the party was also tweaking its processes around electoral finances and returns. One MP, David Macleod, has been referred to police by the Electoral Commission for failing to disclose donations in his returns.

Wood was elected as President in 2022 and is for re-election to the party’s board again this year. The board then elects the president and Wood is expected to be re-elected after a strong election year.

The party president takes part in caucus meetings and Wood was also involved in coalition negotations.

Wood has now taken over fundraising duties herself – something former National MP Paula Bennett had led the charge on last year, securing more than $10 million in donations. That was believed to be the most any political party had secured in one year.

Claire Trevett is the NZ Herald’s political editor, based at Parliament in Wellington. She started at the NZ Herald in 2003 and joined the Press Gallery team in 2007.