Sylvia Wood elected National Party president

Outgoing National Party president Peter Goodfellow talks at the National Party Conference in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Employment relations specialist Sylvia Wood has been elected National Party president at the party's conference in Christchurch.

Wood takes over from Peter Goodfellow, whose 13 years in the job make him the party's longest-serving president.

Wood has over 25 years' experience in human resources and employment relations.

National leader Christopher Luxon said he was "delighted" to announce Wood had been elected "unanimously" by the party's board. National Party delegates elect their board, and the board elects the president.

Wood said it was a "great privilege" to be elected president.

"Thank you to all our members for the support, passion and commitment to our party," she said.

Wood paid tribute to Goodfellow for his passion and commitment.

"I welcome your support and knowledge for the work we have ahead of us," Wood said.

"In January this year, the board set the strategic direction for the party: a total focus on winning in 2023."

She said the party needed unity in caucus, good data, and sufficient funds to win in 2023.

Wood also said the party needed a relentless focus on the party vote - not just electorates.

"An absolute, obsessive focus on the party vote, because that is what we need to win," she said.

