Major backdown from Government’s top legal advisor over controversial Māori prosecution guidelines

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Solicitor-General Una Jagose. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Solicitor-General has backed down over controversial guidelines that asked prosecutors to “think carefully about particular decisions... where a person is Māori”.

Una Jagose KC has admitted in a statement on Friday that her wording “missed the mark”. She said that realisation came after reading and listening to public commentary.

“I can be clearer, and it’s important to get this right to avoid public uncertainty or misunderstanding,” Jagose said.

“I have therefore taken down the Guidelines, while I review the Introduction and the rest of the guidance for clarity and consistency. My intention is that this process will be completed promptly, and I will republish the Guidelines in time for them to come into effect as scheduled from 1 January 2025.”

Collins, who is currently overseas, has refused to endorse the guidelines.

“The law needs to be blind as to people’s ethnicity or who they are,” she told NewstalkZB on Friday morning. “I do not agree people should be treated differently based on their ethnicity.”

She said these were independent guidelines, but also made a point of noting she didn’t write a foreword for the guidelines, as former Attorney-Generals have done before.

Among critics of the guidelines was ACT leader and government minister David Seymour, who said he raised his concerns with Attorney-General Judith Collins. He believed the guidelines were inconsistent with “the values of a civilised country where everyone is equal before the law”.

The Government last month also released a Cabinet Circular saying public services should be delivered on the basis of need, not race.

More to come.

