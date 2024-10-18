Major backdown from Government’s top legal advisor over controversial Māori prosecution guidelines

Solicitor-General Una Jagose. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Solicitor-General has backed down over controversial guidelines that asked prosecutors to “think carefully about particular decisions... where a person is Māori”.

Una Jagose KC has admitted in a statement on Friday that her wording “missed the mark”. She said that realisation came after reading and listening to public commentary.

“I can be clearer, and it’s important to get this right to avoid public uncertainty or misunderstanding,” Jagose said.

“I have therefore taken down the Guidelines, while I review the Introduction and the rest of the guidance for clarity and consistency. My intention is that this process will be completed promptly, and I will republish the Guidelines in time for them to come into effect as scheduled from 1 January 2025.”

Collins, who is currently overseas, has refused to endorse the guidelines.