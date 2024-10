Waiariki candidates answer the important questions. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Waiariki candidates give their answers to the important local questions this election.

Te Ururoa Flavell for the Māori Party and Tamati Coffey for Labour answer the question - Unemployment has been described as a large issue in this electorate, what are practical measures central government can employ to change this?

