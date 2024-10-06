Advertisement
Government to make fast-track approvals announcement

The Government will this afternoon make an announcement about its controversial fast-track approvals legislation.

Infrastructure and RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop will front a press conference in the Beehive at 3pm. You can watch a livestream of it above.

The legislation, which would speed up the approval of projects deemed to be of regional or national interest, is expected to be reported back on by a select committee this month before heading back to the House. Passing the legislation was one of the Government’s objectives in its quarterly action plan released this week.

When the Bill returns to the House, it’s expected ministers will table a list of projects that will be in the legislation and which, after the Bill is enacted, could apply to an expert panel for approval.

Those projects are yet to be revealed, but the Government in August provided a high-level breakdown of 384 projects which, at that point, had applied to be in the Bill. Applications were considered by an independent advisory group, which provided a report to ministers with recommendations on which to include in the Bill.

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Of those that had applied to that point, 40% were housing and urban development projects, 24% were infrastructure, 18% were renewable energy, 8% were primary industries, 5% were quarrying and 5% were mining.

The legislation has proven controversial. Initially, it gave three ministers final sign-off over what projects would be fast-tracked, while critics also argued it didn’t put enough weight on the environmental impacts of potential developments.

The Government u-turned in August over the ministerial sign-off, recommending to the Environment Select Committee considering the legislation that final decisions instead sit with the expert panel.

In an attempt to put more emphasis on environmental concerns, Cabinet also recommended the Minister of Infrastructure consult with the Minister for the Environment before referring any projects to the expert panel. The expert panels would include people with expertise on environmental matters and Māori development.

The Opposition and environmental groups said these changes didn’t go far enough in addressing their concerns.

