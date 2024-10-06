The Government will this afternoon make an announcement about its controversial fast-track approvals legislation.

Infrastructure and RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop will front a press conference in the Beehive at 3pm. You can watch a livestream of it above.

The legislation, which would speed up the approval of projects deemed to be of regional or national interest, is expected to be reported back on by a select committee this month before heading back to the House. Passing the legislation was one of the Government’s objectives in its quarterly action plan released this week.

When the Bill returns to the House, it’s expected ministers will table a list of projects that will be in the legislation and which, after the Bill is enacted, could apply to an expert panel for approval.

Those projects are yet to be revealed, but the Government in August provided a high-level breakdown of 384 projects which, at that point, had applied to be in the Bill. Applications were considered by an independent advisory group, which provided a report to ministers with recommendations on which to include in the Bill.