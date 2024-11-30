- The Labour Party is holding its annual conference in Christchurch this weekend.
- On Saturday Labour members voted to endorse the party doing further work on a capital gains or wealth tax policy.
- More proposals will be debated on Sunday
The Labour Party has inched closer to campaigning on a wealth tax or capital gains tax at the next election after members today passed a proposal to move the idea forward.
The party has been involved in tense discussions on tax after leader Chris Hipkins decided to stop work on a wealth tax that would have been included in the Labour Government’s 2023 Budget.
Labour members up and down the country have since been debating the issue of tax with a view to passing a proposal – often called a remit – at the party’s national conference in Christchurch this weekend.
On Saturday, the party’s policy council led a conversation on a proposal which would take forward work on a capital gains tax or a wealth tax and to stop work on other forms of tax like fair dividend rate and inheritance taxes. The proposal passed.