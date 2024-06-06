Health Minister Shane Reti speaks to the Media at the Waikanae Health Centre. Photo/ Mark Mitchell

The Government has purchased more than 9 million rapid antigen tests, extending free public access to RATs until the end of September.

In January, Health Minister Dr Shane Reti announced free RATs would be available until the end of June when the country’s inventory levels had run out. Today’s announcement extends that availability of the free Covid-19 tests another three months.

“I’m pleased to confirm that Health New Zealand will purchase a further 9.25 million RATs. RAT testing is still an important method to support eligible people to access antiviral medications and reduce the impact of Covid-19 on hospital admission rates.

“Many other countries have ceased the distribution of free RATs, however this approach ensures New Zealand has a good supply of tests available through to the end of winter.”

Costs for the purchase of the new RATs are being met using existing funding for Covid-19 services. The current seven-day rolling average for new Covid-19 cases is 666. There were 314 people in hospital with the virus as of June 4.

Earlier today, Reti held a media stand-up at Wellington’s Waikanae Health Centre where he announced $30 million would be put towards funding free and timely access to radiology services including X-rays, CT scans and ultrasounds across New Zealand.

“At the moment, some New Zealanders are having to wait weeks or months to see a hospital specialist who then refers them to radiology services, where they may wait even longer.”

New Zealanders would be able to get earlier diagnosis with primary health providers being able to refer patients, rather than waiting for a specialist, he said. Services would be delivered across both public hospitals, where available, and private radiology providers.

That update came as the Government faces criticism for not delivering on National’s pledge to fund 13 cancer drugs.

Although the Government allocated more than $16 billion across the next three Budgets for health services and cost pressures – it failed to fund the promised cancer drugs, breaking a key election pledge.

However, Finance Minister Nicola Willis has since said an announcement on that will come in the near future, but has not indicated how far away it will be.

When asked again about when New Zealanders can expect an announcement, Reti today said “we’ll be making an announcement soon.

“I wouldn’t want to pre-empt what the cancer agency will bring forward.”

Reti said he recognised the government needed to be better with communication with health announcements and promises.