James Wallace case: King Charles strips disgraced arts patron of knighthood

James Wallace was one of the country’s biggest backers of the arts, leading him to be knighted for his services in 2011. Photo / Paul Estcourt

King Charles has cancelled disgraced arts patron James Wallace’s knighthood.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced as it has been confirmed by the monarch during his post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.

“He can no longer use the title of ‘Sir’,” Hipkins told journalists.

Wallace, who had an estimated net worth of about $170 million, was accused and found guilty of indecently assaulting three men victims in the early 2000s, 2008 and 2016. The Government started the process of stripping his knighthood in June, when his name suppression lapsed.

The 85-year-old is serving a two year and four month prison sentence after being found guilty of the indecent assaults at his Auckland mansion Rannoch and twice attempting to pervert the course of justice.

His legal appeals have been dismissed.

Many of New Zealand’s leading institutions have distanced themselves from Wallace, who was one of the country’s biggest backers of the arts, leading him to be knighted for his services in 2011.

The Herald on Sunday also earlier revealed Wallace had received 89 letters of support for his sentencing from some of New Zealand’s biggest names in film, art and classical music.

