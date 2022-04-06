Jacinda Ardern defends New Zealand's aid to Ukraine, saying country is contributing to war effort. Video / Mark Mitchell

"Lethal aid" to Ukraine is still on the table, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

In recent weeks, Australia and other pro-Ukraine countries have sent what is known as "lethal aid" to Ukraine, usually understood to be weapons, like Javelin anti-tank missiles.

Ardern said on Wednesday she thinks the distinction around lethal and non-lethal aid was a false one.

"My view is there is almost an artificial distinction here around lethal and non-lethal aid and our contribution to the war in Ukraine," Ardern said.

She cited New Zealand's contribution of intelligence analysts whose work is "directly contributing to the war effort".

Ardern said the distinction between lethal and non-lethal aid was being made by commentators, rather than the Government. It had been suggested the Government could have a moral objection to sending lethal aid and that sending things like Javelin missiles was a line the Government was unlikely to cross.

"Unfortunately, people are making these distinctions where they aren't useful and don't exist," Ardern said.

"There seems to be a view that we have a moral issue with providing some forms of aid - the point I am making is that the contribution we are making as a country is making a contribution to the war effort. It is getting a bit artificial for some of those distinctions," she said.

Act leader David Seymour had previously called on New Zealand to send missile launchers to Ukraine.

Last month, Seymour told Newstalk ZB's Kate Hawkesby that New Zealand needed to step up in a much more serious way to support Ukraine as it fends off attacks by Russian forces.

He said we had 24 Javelin missile launchers, which could be the difference between life or death to Ukrainian people.

A proposal to send Javelin missiles was taken to Cabinet by Defence Minister Peeni Henare, but it was not agreed.

Ardern said New Zealand would make practical contributions.

"The question we have asked ourselves is simply 'what can New Zealand practically do to support the Ukrainian people - where are the gaps?'

Ardern said there was a "whole rolling set of options and we discuss this frequently as a Cabinet because it is an ongoing situation that is evolving quickly.

"Ukraine's needs are changing too - sometimes we are considering requests and it is changing in a short space of time".

Ardern said New Zealand did "not have the same military stores of arms as some countries like the United States," but that the Government could contribute "effective people".

Ardern defended the decision to not send Javelin missiles, and left the door open to sending more military.

"These are rolling discussions - the needs of Ukraine change rapidly," Ardern said.

On Wednesday, the Government announced further economic sanctions against Russia - it's most stringent to date.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O'Connor announced on Wednesday the Government will apply 35 per cent tariffs to all imports from Russia.

It will also extend existing export prohibitions to industrial products closely connected to strategic Russian industries.