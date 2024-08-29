Is Te Pūkenga ‘drowning’ in over $250m of debt? Executives reject Penny Simmonds’ claim, say real figure is one-fifth of that amount

Te Pūkenga executives have rejected Government claims their entity is drowning in more than $250 million of debt, saying the real figure is one-fifth of that amount.
Labour’s Deborah Russell has accused the Tertiary Education & Skills Minister who made the comment, Penny Simmonds, of being “misleading,” saying Simmonds was making decisions that could not be justified by the entity’s financial position.
But Simmonds has backed her statements and says major changes are needed to improve financial stability.
So what’s going on?
The parties are at odds over whether “inter-company” borrowings are debt.
But Te Pūkenga chief executive Gus Gilmore says the organisation is viable and the vast bulk of the “debt” figure Simmonds references is money lent between Te Pūkenga’s own business divisions and not debt that needs to be repaid.
During a Parliamentary select committee hearing on Wednesday, Te Pūkenga executives said the entity’s debt for 2023 was $48.7m – not $250m.
“This hasn’t been going on for six months, this has been going on for five years, so our people are feeling a bit of change fatigue and are quite frankly pissed off. So, our focus has been on supporting them as best we can.
“We talked earlier about $50m in cost-savings last year. Most of those came from leadership and non-student-facing roles.
“I’m not sugar-coating this. My colleagues have been through a lot and morale is low and change fatigue is substantial.”
Interim chief financial officer Phil O’Callaghan told the panel the entity was forecasting a $16m loss this year following a loss of $38m last year.
“Within that, the ITP losses are decreasing, so we are doing the work, but it will take some time though to generate those benefits.”
