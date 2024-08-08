Te Pūkenga boss: Polytech merger to keep cutting costs over next six months

Te Pūkenga chief executive Gus Gilmore is vowing “revenue growth and strong cost control” will continue as the polytechnic merger moves towards disestablishment.
The agency’s 2023 annual report has been tabled, showing a $37.9 million operating deficit - a far cry from a predicted $93.4 million. Taking land and building revaluation into account, the mega-merger saw a $35.6 million surplus in its end-of-year result.
Gilmore said the figures followed “an intensive cost savings exercise,” which removed duplicate roles, managed vacancies, and reduced leases.
The report, the first as an institution of merged polytechnics, confirms Te Pūkenga began to prepare for disestablishment in December 2023, following a letter from Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds.
After the letter of expectation was received, the agency halted all recruitment for 602 new roles: “At that time, 900 kaimahi had applied for a role/s and approximately 40 people had accepted a role in the new structure. As at 31 December, five kaimahi were unable to find suitable redeployment opportunities and their redundancy was confirmed,” the report stated.