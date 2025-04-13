Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Ipsos Cost of Living Monitor: Kiwis pessimistic despite economy improving

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis speaking ahead of the tax cuts that will come into force on Wednesday. Video / Mark Mitchell
  • The Ipsos Cost of Living Monitor, released to the Herald, shows how pessimistic Kiwis feel about household costs, inflation and the cost of living in the coming months.
  • Inflation sat at 2.2% for the latter half of last year, while GDP grew 0.7% in the December quarter.
  • Last week, the Reserve Bank cut the Official Cash Rate to 3.5%.

A significant portion of New Zealanders remain pessimistic about their finances, a quarter struggling financially and 41% expecting their disposable income to shrink in the coming year.

Those on low incomes are particularly struggling, according to the latest Ipsos Cost of Living Monitor, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics