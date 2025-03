That two-quarter recession was the weakest economic performance New Zealand had seen since 1991 — outside of the Covid disruption.

The data should “confirm a gradual recovery in the economy is under way”, he said.

Economists are picking a range between 0.3% and 0.5% for the quarter-on-quarter growth figure.

At the lower end at 0.3% – and in line with the Reserve Bank’s (RBNZ) forecast – ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the details would likely show uneven fortunes by sector.

There would be strength in the primary and exports, while goods-producing industries and investment activity continued to contract, he said.

