In the pocket of the gun lobby? Firearms Minister's messages revealed

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald
11 mins to read
  • Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee used to be the spokeswoman for the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (Colfo). Now she’s responsible for firearms law reform.
  • Her office’s written messages with Colfo include disparaging remarks about Police Association president Chris Cahill, an invitation for Colfo to fill the minister’s diary, and sending Colfo ministerial releases in advance.
  • The Police Association, Gun Control NZ and Labour say McKee is too close to the gun lobby. McKee says she needs to hear from those directly impacted by firearms legislation.

It’s no surprise that Firearms Minister Nicole McKee remains close to the firearms community she used to represent. But how close is too close?

Correspondence released to the Herald under the Official Information

