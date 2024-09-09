Advertisement
The official warnings over Minister Nicole McKee’s proposed changes to gun clubs and shooting ranges

Derek Cheng
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
9 mins to read
Christopher Luxon makes a justice announcement with Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee. Announcement with Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee

Officials warned Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee that her push to gut regulations for non-pistol shooting ranges is based on an untested assumption, and could result in the opposite of what she intends

