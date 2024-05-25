Voyager 2023 media awards
'If you're unwell, give up your licence' – Gun law change may have unintended consequences

15 minutes to read
Derek Cheng
By
Derek Cheng

Senior Writer

WARNING: This story deals with suicide. Please see below for help and crisis information.

Firearms licence holders aren’t seeking professional help if they are feeling mentally unwell out of fear their licences will be taken

