Hastings rifle range closed after spot inspection: ‘Common sense doesn’t prevail’

The immediate shutdown of a Hawke’s Bay rifle range after a spot inspection has been labelled as a move that lacks “common sense” by the man who manages it.

Jeremy Hanaray says the damage href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/cyclone-gabrielle/" target="_blank">Cyclone Gabrielle caused to Rivers to the Ranges, near the Winstone Aggregates quarry off Roys Hill Rd, meant it should have been given an extension to meet stricter Firearms Safety Authority standards for rifle ranges.

Miscommunication and confusion over the FSA’s enhanced legislative standards have also caused headaches for Hanaray, who was forced to shut the range immediately last week after a spot visit from FSA inspectors.

While urgent work is currently under way to bring it up to standard and it could be open in a few weeks, Hanaray said the circumstances behind the closure highlight the struggles many operators face in the wake of strict new laws.

“There were changes to legislation after the overhaul of the firearms laws in NZ [following] the mosque shootings. Part of the recommendations after the investigation were that there needed to be tighter restrictions around firearms, which also included clubs and ranges,” he said.

“We asked for an extension after Cyclone Gabrielle had done so much damage, but were told to get our application in anyway on the understanding we would do the upgrades as soon as we were able.”

The range had been operating under his management, in partnership with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC), for about eight years and had been incident-free the whole time, Hanaray said.

“It’s a very simple and easy place for the firearms community in Hawke’s Bay. We’ve tightened up a lot of the security requirements as the changes have been rolling through.”

Hanaray said they made every available effort to meet the deadline for the FSA checks.

“We made sure we had the application in before the time on the understanding that all the improvements would be done as soon as our contractors became available.

“The procedure to get all of this through, due to Cyclone Gabrielle, was going to take some time. The timeframe was misinterpreted by myself through the verbal information I was given.”

When the spot check came, he had no choice but to close the range.

“We had no leniency given to us and had a spot inspection. They basically said because we hadn’t completed the work we were going to do in a timely manner - they threw me under the bus and implied I was breaking the law by operating the range, and that would be on my shoulders.”

Hanaray also cited the scrutinising new rules as a frustration. He said he had been penalised for trying to go further than was expected.

“Because we wanted to be better than just ticking the box, we gave it a huge ‘DANGER, NO ACCESS, LIVE FIRING’ sign, with additional info.”

Once a sign was made and erected, the spot inspection found that it didn’t directly state that when the red flag is up, that meant live firing, therefore it was not acceptable.

“Common sense doesn’t prevail any longer.”

Hanaray said he had worked tirelessly with police, HBRC and local MPs over the years to make sure the range was a safe space for owners.

“Everybody is on the same page here. We all want the range because it’s a safe space for firearms owners in Hawke’s Bay to book and use.”

Te Tari Pūreke compliance manager Peter Baird said the agency works closely with operators to ensure standards set out in regulations are met.

“The design and build of shooting ranges needs to meet standards designed to keep participants and the public safe,” he said.

“Te Tari Pūreke has been working with this range operator with regard to ballistic safety requirements at the Rivers to the Ranges shooting range.”

He said conversations with Hanaray and HBRC had been fantastic, and all were working hard to get the range up and running again.

“We understand this remediation work is likely to be completed in the coming fortnight, at which point the operator will be able to re-open the range.

“We are delighted by the co-operation shown by the range operator and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council in prioritising safety by temporarily closing the range while the necessary safety work is completed.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.