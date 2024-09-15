The Act MP has already completed the first two phases of a four-stage overhaul of the country’s gun laws, giving the police greater powers to search gang members for firearms and reducing regulation for gun clubs.

Official documents showed reducing club regulations was achieved through an ‘order in council’ process that legitimately circumvented the often long, legislative process.

There was no public consultation on this, though McKee said the changes gave gun clubs short-term relief without compromising public safety.

The documents showed phase three - moving firearms work from police to the justice department - involved changing which minister had the power to propose what guns should be banned.

Cabinet has agreed this power should move from the police minister to the firearms minister, meaning McKee could suggest what guns, magazines and ammunition are prohibited.

This legislation still needs final Cabinet sign-off before it goes to the House for its first reading.

McKee said the change was part of moving firearms work to the justice department, which was where policy advisers working on the Arms Act rewrite were based.

“We outlined this in our coalition agreement and we’ve outlined it in phase three of our work programme which is about moving the Firearm Safety Authority away from New Zealand police.”

A minister having the power to suggest what guns should or should not be banned is not new. The capability is in place so Cabinet can quickly regulate new guns coming on to the market.

And while the minister can make suggestions about prohibited firearms, Cabinet still has to agree to them.

McKee may well follow in the footsteps of her predecessors by adding new guns to the prohibited list, but she was also not ruling out taking guns off the list.

“What I do commit to is making sure that we listen to all stakeholders and the community when we go through a process,” she said.

“What I’m not prepared to do is make decisions on anything without having heard from stakeholders, community or even advisers on the rewrite that we’re doing. So I need to keep an open mind in order to make sure that we do have the public safety outcomes we’re looking for in an Arms Act rewrite.”

RNZ asked if that was a ‘no’ to its original question.

“That’s a commitment to listening to stakeholders and the community,” McKee said.

“They’ve not had that recently and if I start making decisions on anyone’s behalf now, before I’ve opened up for discussion, then that would be, I think, irresponsible of me.”

Federation of Islamic Associations spokesperson Abdur Razzaq said the minister should just be upfront about what she wanted to do.

“The prime minister assured us that ... no new guns will be introduced and we don’t have semi-automatic weapons now so we took his word for it.

“What we are seeing now is a minister who is absolutely determined to achieve her ends and she’s moving at a Lisa Carrington speed.”

Speaking at acting prime minister last week, Winston Peters said nothing had been finalised, though McKee was most qualified to make changes.

“Thus far we’re talking about someone who shows some serious experience when it comes to firearms and is probably more knowledgeable than most in this Parliament but we’re still working our way through it.”





